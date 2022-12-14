UrduPoint.com

SC Dismisses Plea Against Termination Of Police Constable

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 14, 2022 | 08:57 PM

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition of a police constable against his termination from service due to his alleged involvement in robbery.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial remarked that how the police department would perform if dacoits had been recruited in it. The court noted that the petitioner also had been absconder for 22 months and said the department should have been informed about the truth before recruitment.

Petitioner's lawyer Shoaib Shaheen Advocate adopted the stance that political opponents of his client had managed to register the case against him.

The FIR had been quashed after settlement with the complainants, he said, adding that one was considered as innocent after it.

Justice Ayesha Malik remarked that how the court could interfere as the department had implemented on its policy. Later, the court dismissed the petition.

It may be mentioned here that Muzafargar Police had registered two FIRs against petitioner Muhammad Shahid before his recruitment. The accused hid the details in 2011 from the police at the time of his recruitment as constable. However, the accused was terminated from the job in 2017 when the department came to know about the FIRs.

