Open Menu

SC Dismisses Plea For Ban On Gov't Servants From Marrying Foreign Nationals

Muhammad Irfan Published November 14, 2024 | 06:50 PM

SC dismisses plea for ban on gov't servants from marrying foreign nationals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) The Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a petition seeking ban on government servants for marrying the foreign nationals.

The court also imposed fine on the petitioner for unnecessary litigation.

A six-member constitutional bench of the top court headed by Justice Amin ud Din Khan and comprising Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Musarrat Hilali and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan heard the cases.

Petitioner Mehmood Akhtar appeared before the court through the video link.

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail said that how the court could ban the marriages as making laws was the prerogative of the Parliament.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar asked the petitioner to mention if any law is there to stop the marriages with foreign nationality holders.

Justice Musarrat Hilali said that how a ban could be imposed on marriages. She said that the petition should be dismissed with a fine.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Supreme Court Parliament Fine Muhammad Ali Government Top Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan expresses concerns over Indian support to ..

Pakistan expresses concerns over Indian support to terror groups

3 hours ago
 Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhan ..

Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhana case II

5 hours ago
 First T20I: Toss for Pakistan Vs Australia match d ..

First T20I: Toss for Pakistan Vs Australia match delayed due to rain

5 hours ago
 Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for ..

Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for Books, Authors, and Publisher ..

6 hours ago
 Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with ..

Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with Khalid Masood Khan & Ahmed Sa ..

6 hours ago
 Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Wal ..

Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Waliullah’s 18th-Century Insigh ..

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024

10 hours ago
 NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-bas ..

NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at ..

19 hours ago
 Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress ..

Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting

19 hours ago
 McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in ..

McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai

19 hours ago
 Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Tru ..

Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Trump fears

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan