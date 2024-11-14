SC Dismisses Plea For Ban On Gov't Servants From Marrying Foreign Nationals
Muhammad Irfan Published November 14, 2024 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) The Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a petition seeking ban on government servants for marrying the foreign nationals.
The court also imposed fine on the petitioner for unnecessary litigation.
A six-member constitutional bench of the top court headed by Justice Amin ud Din Khan and comprising Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Musarrat Hilali and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan heard the cases.
Petitioner Mehmood Akhtar appeared before the court through the video link.
Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail said that how the court could ban the marriages as making laws was the prerogative of the Parliament.
Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar asked the petitioner to mention if any law is there to stop the marriages with foreign nationality holders.
Justice Musarrat Hilali said that how a ban could be imposed on marriages. She said that the petition should be dismissed with a fine.
