SC Dismisses Plea Regarding PB-14 Election Results
Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2024 | 08:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the petition of PPP’s candidate against election results in PB-14 Balochistan and upheld the victory of PML-N’s candidate.
A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa heard the case filed by PPP’s leader Ghulam Rasool.
During the course of proceeding, the Chief Justice remarked that how did the applicant know that a wrong result has been prepared. He said that after the box is opened, form 45 or 75 has no importance.
The CJP said that the most important evidence in elections is the vote, Form 45 is filled by the presiding officer.
He asked the petitioner to prove the partiality of the presiding officer. No objection was raised on the recount, he said, adding that the court takes verdict on basis of facts and record.
Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan remarked that the presiding officers presented the original records while the petitioner is running the case on photo copies. The petitioner's witnesses gave wrong Names even of the presiding officers, the petitioner's witnesses could not even prove themselves as polling agents, he said.
After hearing arguments, the court rejected the petition of PPP’s candidate and maintained the victory of PML-N’s Muhammad Khan Lehri.
Recent Stories
IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..
Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India
PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York
Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..
PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points
President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security
Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024
Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM’s aide inspects pace of work on Jalozai Housing Scheme2 minutes ago
-
French envoy meets Nasir Shah, investment opportunities in Sindh discussed2 minutes ago
-
ATC confirms bail of Mansha Bomb's sons in extortion case2 minutes ago
-
Senate Functional Committee held12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Russia agree on enhancing educational ties22 minutes ago
-
Police foil drugs supply attempt, one held22 minutes ago
-
Three criminal gangs busted32 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman resolves pension issue of post office employee32 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police recruits next of kin of martyrs, officers42 minutes ago
-
Teenager girl tortured42 minutes ago
-
Ban imposed on sale, purchase of books to prevent unfair means in MDCAT42 minutes ago
-
LHC stops authorities from arresting Salman Akram Raja42 minutes ago