Open Menu

SC Dismisses Plea Regarding PB-14 Election Results

Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2024 | 08:00 PM

SC dismisses plea regarding PB-14 election results

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the petition of PPP’s candidate against election results in PB-14 Balochistan and upheld the victory of PML-N’s candidate.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa heard the case filed by PPP’s leader Ghulam Rasool.

During the course of proceeding, the Chief Justice remarked that how did the applicant know that a wrong result has been prepared. He said that after the box is opened, form 45 or 75 has no importance.

The CJP said that the most important evidence in elections is the vote, Form 45 is filled by the presiding officer.

He asked the petitioner to prove the partiality of the presiding officer. No objection was raised on the recount, he said, adding that the court takes verdict on basis of facts and record.

Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan remarked that the presiding officers presented the original records while the petitioner is running the case on photo copies. The petitioner's witnesses gave wrong Names even of the presiding officers, the petitioner's witnesses could not even prove themselves as polling agents, he said.

After hearing arguments, the court rejected the petition of PPP’s candidate and maintained the victory of PML-N’s Muhammad Khan Lehri.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Afghanistan Balochistan Supreme Court Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Vote Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court PB-14

Recent Stories

IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground- ..

IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS

2 hours ago
 SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemente ..

SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” ..

Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India

5 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New Yo ..

PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York

5 hours ago
 Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s cl ..

Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..

6 hours ago
PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

6 hours ago
 President Biden says Pak-US relations important fo ..

President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security

7 hours ago
 Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartph ..

Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

12 hours ago
 Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in Wha ..

Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan