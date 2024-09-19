SC dismisses plea regarding PB-14 election results

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the petition of PPP’s candidate against election results in PB-14 Balochistan and upheld the victory of PML-N’s candidate.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa heard the case filed by PPP’s leader Ghulam Rasool.

During the course of proceeding, the Chief Justice remarked that how did the applicant know that a wrong result has been prepared. He said that after the box is opened, form 45 or 75 has no importance.

The CJP said that the most important evidence in elections is the vote, Form 45 is filled by the presiding officer.

He asked the petitioner to prove the partiality of the presiding officer. No objection was raised on the recount, he said, adding that the court takes verdict on basis of facts and record.

Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan remarked that the presiding officers presented the original records while the petitioner is running the case on photo copies. The petitioner's witnesses gave wrong Names even of the presiding officers, the petitioner's witnesses could not even prove themselves as polling agents, he said.

After hearing arguments, the court rejected the petition of PPP’s candidate and maintained the victory of PML-N’s Muhammad Khan Lehri.