Open Menu

SC Dismisses Plea Seeking Ban On Foreign Asset Holders From Contesting Elections

Faizan Hashmi Published November 14, 2024 | 07:29 PM

SC dismisses plea seeking ban on foreign asset holders from contesting elections

The Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the petition seeking a ban on those holding foreign bank accounts and assets from contesting elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) The Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the petition seeking a ban on those holding foreign bank accounts and assets from contesting elections.

A six-member constitutional bench headed by Justice Amin ud Din Khan heard the case.

During the proceeding, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail said that it was the right of Parliament to introduce legislation. How the election commission could introduce a law on foreign accounts and assets, he said.

He remarked that the court couldn’t ask the Parliament to introduce legislation.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar said that the petitioner neither gave a legal reference in the case nor mentioned the names of people.

The petitioner’s lawyer said that the people holding foreign bank accounts and assets shouldn’t be allowed to contest elections.

Justice Amin ud Din Khan remarked that the petitioner could approach the elected representative of his constituency for legislation in the Parliament.

The bench, subsequently, dismissed the case.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Bank Muhammad Ali From Court

Recent Stories

All Blacks fly-half Barrett returns from concussio ..

All Blacks fly-half Barrett returns from concussion against France

5 minutes ago
 Country’s unemployment rate stands at 6.3pc, you ..

Country’s unemployment rate stands at 6.3pc, youth most affected; NA body told

5 minutes ago
 The Punjab University awards 10 PhD degrees

The Punjab University awards 10 PhD degrees

5 minutes ago
 Afghanistan must act against terror groups; not te ..

Afghanistan must act against terror groups; not test Pakistani people's patience ..

7 minutes ago
 Foriegn investers’ delegation meets Ch. Shujaat, ..

Foriegn investers’ delegation meets Ch. Shujaat, Shafay Hussain

7 minutes ago
 Joint initiatives bring positive change to margina ..

Joint initiatives bring positive change to marginalized communities, Senator Rub ..

8 minutes ago
PPP-PML-N rift over agreements deepens

PPP-PML-N rift over agreements deepens

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 15.96 b ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 15.96 billion

8 minutes ago
 Peshawar district administration launches sports f ..

Peshawar district administration launches sports field development in rural area ..

8 minutes ago
 KU, Ice Breaker Foundation signs MoU to transform ..

KU, Ice Breaker Foundation signs MoU to transform two computer science classroom ..

8 minutes ago
 24 buildings sealed over violation of parking byla ..

24 buildings sealed over violation of parking bylaws

8 minutes ago
 PEIRA Chairperson Dr. Sayeda Zia Batool conferred ..

PEIRA Chairperson Dr. Sayeda Zia Batool conferred Global Diplomatic Award 2024

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan