SC dismisses plea seeking ban on foreign asset holders from contesting elections

The Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the petition seeking a ban on those holding foreign bank accounts and assets from contesting elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) The Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the petition seeking a ban on those holding foreign bank accounts and assets from contesting elections.

A six-member constitutional bench headed by Justice Amin ud Din Khan heard the case.

During the proceeding, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail said that it was the right of Parliament to introduce legislation. How the election commission could introduce a law on foreign accounts and assets, he said.

He remarked that the court couldn’t ask the Parliament to introduce legislation.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar said that the petitioner neither gave a legal reference in the case nor mentioned the names of people.

The petitioner’s lawyer said that the people holding foreign bank accounts and assets shouldn’t be allowed to contest elections.

Justice Amin ud Din Khan remarked that the petitioner could approach the elected representative of his constituency for legislation in the Parliament.

The bench, subsequently, dismissed the case.