SC dismisses post-arrest bail of accused in drugs case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the post-arrest bail petition of an accused in a case pertaining to recovery of 1480 gram drugs from his custody.

A two-judge bench headed by Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi heard the bail case of accused Ibrar in drugs recovery case.

At the outset of hearing, Justice Rizvi questioned that the FIR was registered in the month of April then why the submission of challan is delayed. There was no progress in trial in last five months, he noted.

Justice Shahzad Malik remarked that the accused could face an imprisonment of 14-year if case is proved against him.

After hearing the arguments, the court dismissed the bail petition of the accused.