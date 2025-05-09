Open Menu

SC Dismisses PPP Candidate’s Election Petition On Technical Grounds

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2025 | 04:40 PM

SC dismisses PPP candidate’s election petition on technical grounds

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan on Friday dismissed an election petition filed by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate Sardar Noor Ahmad Bangulzai against Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam's (JUI) winning candidate Nawab Aslam Raisani from PB-37 (Mastung), citing technical shortcomings.

A three-member bench, headed by Justice Shahid Waheed, heard the appeal challenging the election tribunal's decision. During the proceedings, Advocate Wasim Sajjad argued that the tribunal's order pertained to the PB-37 constituency, where the number of rejected votes was unusually high — enough to potentially alter the outcome of the election. He added that the Election Commission had denied the request for a recount.

Justice Aamir Farooq remarked that the matter before the court was of a different nature, stating that the petition had been declared inadmissible because the submitted affidavit was not properly attested.

Wasim Sajjad contended that the affidavit had been attested by an Oath Commissioner. However, Justice Shahid Waheed noted that the affidavit lacked the official seal required under procedure, and that witness statements were also improperly submitted.

He further stated that several Supreme Court precedents establish that improperly attested affidavits render election petitions inadmissible.

When Sajjad argued that an affidavit, by nature, is a verified document, Justice Waheed replied that verification must follow due process and identity verification requires documentation like a national ID card. He emphasized that the petition failed to comply with established procedural rules.

Sajjad questioned why the court was focusing on technicalities and insisted that the petition simply requested a recount. However, Justice Waheed reiterated that the appeal was being dismissed due to its technical deficiencies.

Consequently, the Supreme Court declared the election petition regarding PB-37 (Mastung) inadmissible. It is worth noting that Sardar Noor Ahmad Bangulzai of the PPP had approached the Supreme Court, alleging electoral fraud and seeking a recount.

Recent Stories

May 7 dogfight declared world’s largest aerial b ..

May 7 dogfight declared world’s largest aerial battle as Pakistan dominates In ..

3 hours ago
 HBL PSL X remaining fixtures shifted to UAE amid P ..

HBL PSL X remaining fixtures shifted to UAE amid Pakistan, India tensions

4 hours ago
 IPL suspended for indefinite period due to escalat ..

IPL suspended for indefinite period due to escalating Pakistan, India tensions

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2025

8 hours ago
 DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Di ..

DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Director NAB

17 hours ago
Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition

Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition

17 hours ago
 DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campa ..

DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campaign

17 hours ago
 Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas ..

Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas for emergency response

17 hours ago
 So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int ..

So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int'l border: Atta Tarar

17 hours ago
 Combating emergent situations: Emergency response ..

Combating emergent situations: Emergency response centers being set up in AJK.

17 hours ago
 People, political leadership united to thwart Indi ..

People, political leadership united to thwart India's aggression with full vigor ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan