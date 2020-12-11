SC dismisses pre-arrest bail plea of accused involved in illegal lease of 221 acres state land

Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a pre-arrest bail plea of accused involved in illegal lease of 221 acres government land adjacent to Buffalo Colony Karachi over withdrawal of application

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a pre-arrest bail plea of accused involved in illegal lease of 221 acres government land adjacent to Buffalo Colony Karachi over withdrawal of application.

The court ordered accused Nadeem Qadir Khokar and Sohail Yar Khan to surrender before the Accountability Court Karachi.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the bail pleas.

The Prosecutor General NAB said that the accused issued No Objection Certificate (NOC) in connivance with others without ascertaining the genuineness of entries and extended undue benefit for the sale of Government Land and caused loss to Government Exchequer to the tune of Rs160 million.

He said that the accused were not required for investigation in the serious corruption crime. According to Law, pre-arrest bail could not be granted to accused involved in serious corruption cases, he said and added if the accused of serious corruption were given the right to pre-arrest bail, then every accused would demand the same.

The counsel for the accused said that no one could be arrested on a mere charge. Arrest on an allegation was a violation of Article 9 of the Constitution, he added.

He asked why NAB was opposing the bail when the accused were not required for interrogation.

He said that there was a dispute between the Sindh government and the Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) over the land which lease NAB had alleged illegal.

Justice Bandial said that the rules for pre-arrest and post-arrest bails were separate. The court had to look at law, he added.

He said the petitioner must have to prove that the charge was malicious in the pre-arrest bail plea.

The court after hearing arguments dismissed the plea over withdrawal of petition.