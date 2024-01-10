Open Menu

SC Dismisses PTI's Election Symbol Plea As Withdrawn

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2024 | 05:30 PM

SC dismisses PTI's election symbol plea as withdrawn

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed the petition pertaining to the election symbol of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as withdrawn.

The three-member SC bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa heard the petition of PTI seeking restoration of the election symbol ‘bat’.

The court said that the petition was dismissed as withdrawn. It said that no lawyer from the PTI opposed the withdrawal of the case.

Earlier, PTI’s lawyer Barrister Gohar Khan informed the court that they wanted to withdraw their case.

