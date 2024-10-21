(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday dismissed the review petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) regarding the intra-party elections.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Musarrat Hilali, heard the review appeal of PTI.

During the course of proceeding, Barrister Ali Zafar pleaded that this case couldn’t be heard here after the passage of 26th constitutional amendment. The chief justice remarked that he has not seen the amendments yet and not aware about the details.

The court said that it had given lawyers another opportunity but no arguments were presented before it. The court declared that no errors were identified in decision dated January 13, and, subsequently, dismissed the review petition.