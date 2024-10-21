SC Dismisses PTI's Review Petition Regarding Intra-party Elections
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 21, 2024 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday dismissed the review petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) regarding the intra-party elections.
A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Musarrat Hilali, heard the review appeal of PTI.
During the course of proceeding, Barrister Ali Zafar pleaded that this case couldn’t be heard here after the passage of 26th constitutional amendment. The chief justice remarked that he has not seen the amendments yet and not aware about the details.
The court said that it had given lawyers another opportunity but no arguments were presented before it. The court declared that no errors were identified in decision dated January 13, and, subsequently, dismissed the review petition.
Recent Stories
OPPO A3 Pre-Orders Kickoff with a Fun Picnic Experience and Exciting Offers!
Naseem Shah Returns as the Face of the Transformer-Inspired TECNO SPARK 30 Pro
Can You Master the "Slim Hai, Theek Hai" Tongue Twister?
Excitement Builds for Durefishan Saleem's Upcoming Drama "Sanwal Yaar Piya"
PakVsEng: Efforts to make pitch favorable in third Test underway
Gold prices increase by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan
Chief of the Naval Staff Visits Netherlands and Meets Top Military Leadership
Pakistan Navy Ship Seizes Narcotics at Sea
Few hours left for names of next CJP under new 26th Constitutional amendment
Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, her husband Mahmood Chaudhary welcome third son
Gazette notification of 26th constitutional amendments issued after presidential ..
Kareena Kapoor's marriage certificate sparks controversy on social media
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Five brick kilns demolished, 5 sealed for smog prevention1 minute ago
-
Two arrested with five stolen bikes, two cars1 minute ago
-
PMA urges govt to resolve CPEIC issues1 minute ago
-
Police held 6241 POs, 6190 court absconders current year2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for utilizing all resources to eradicate polio2 minutes ago
-
CM starts ‘Dhi Rani’ programme11 minutes ago
-
Trader deprived of Rs1m at gunpoint11 minutes ago
-
University of Sargodha marks World Statistics Day12 minutes ago
-
996 smoke emitting vehicles challaned12 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh12 minutes ago
-
UoS hosts research exhibition12 minutes ago
-
Two youngsters killed in car-bike collision in Layyah12 minutes ago