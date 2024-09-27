SC Dismisses Review Appeal About Votes Re-counting In NA-97
Faizan Hashmi Published September 27, 2024 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a review appeal of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) candidate regarding re-counting of votes in NA-97 Tandlianwala.
A two-judge bench comprising Justice Amin ud Din Khan and Justice Naeem Akhtar Aghan heard the case filed by PML-N candidate Gohar Ali Baloch.
During hearing, the court asked the petitioner’s lawyer to withdraw the petition or otherwise it would dismiss the case.
The lawyer prayed the court to decide the case on merit.
Justice Amin ud Din Khan observed that the court had clearly declared that no application was given to the returning officer concerned for re-counting of votes in the said constituency.
Justice Afghan said that the RO had told the Election Commission in writing that no application for re-counting had been filed.
He said that the court dismissed the case on August 21, and the very next day the petitioner approached the RO. After that the RO provided the copy of verified application, which gave an impression that he (RO) had denied his previous statement for receiving some favour.
It would be appropriate if Gohar Ali approached the election tribunal, he added.
The court, subsequently, dismissed the review petition.
Recent Stories
Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence
Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industry’s Only 24-Month Warranty, ..
Vivo Unveils Dynamic Duo Bilal Abbas and Durefishan Saleem as Ambassadors for th ..
Beyond Communication: Here's Why We Can't Live Without Our Smartphones
PITB, Punjab Irrigation Department Sign Contract to Implement Crop-Based Water R ..
The Future of Renewable Energy in Pakistan: Harnessing the Power of Solar, Wind, ..
Pakistan, UK agree to promote relations in various sectors
PM to address UNGA 79th session today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 September 2024
Gold price increases by Rs1500 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan finally gets i-TOPCon Vertex N 700W plus modules
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Experts call for urgent water management solutions in Pakistan1 minute ago
-
Attorney General promises video link facility for Supreme Court cases in Multan2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Express to make permanent stop at Chak Jhumra2 minutes ago
-
Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence10 minutes ago
-
Hot & dry weather forecasts in Sukkur12 minutes ago
-
NTDC training workshop concludes22 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Education Department suspends DEO, issued show-cause notices to 5 others22 minutes ago
-
October to witness below normal rainfall in upper region: DG PMD31 minutes ago
-
UNESCO Asst Dir-Gen for Natural Sciences meets Chairman NDMA in Paris32 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt paying special attention to development, construction works of hospitals32 minutes ago
-
CEO Education removed after school roof collapse tragedy32 minutes ago
-
Admission entrance test conducted for fall semester in Gwadar University42 minutes ago