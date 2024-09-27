Open Menu

SC Dismisses Review Appeal About Votes Re-counting In NA-97

Faizan Hashmi Published September 27, 2024 | 06:50 PM

SC dismisses review appeal about votes re-counting in NA-97

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a review appeal of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) candidate regarding re-counting of votes in NA-97 Tandlianwala.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Amin ud Din Khan and Justice Naeem Akhtar Aghan heard the case filed by PML-N candidate Gohar Ali Baloch.

During hearing, the court asked the petitioner’s lawyer to withdraw the petition or otherwise it would dismiss the case.

The lawyer prayed the court to decide the case on merit.

Justice Amin ud Din Khan observed that the court had clearly declared that no application was given to the returning officer concerned for re-counting of votes in the said constituency.

Justice Afghan said that the RO had told the Election Commission in writing that no application for re-counting had been filed.

He said that the court dismissed the case on August 21, and the very next day the petitioner approached the RO. After that the RO provided the copy of verified application, which gave an impression that he (RO) had denied his previous statement for receiving some favour.

It would be appropriate if Gohar Ali approached the election tribunal, he added.

The court, subsequently, dismissed the review petition.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Pakistan Afghanistan Supreme Court Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan Tandlianwala August Muslim Merit Packaging Limited Court NA-97

Recent Stories

Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence

Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence

10 minutes ago
 Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industr ..

Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industry’s Only 24-Month Warranty, ..

1 hour ago
 vivo Unveils Dynamic Duo Bilal Abbas and Durefisha ..

Vivo Unveils Dynamic Duo Bilal Abbas and Durefishan Saleem as Ambassadors for th ..

1 hour ago
 Beyond Communication: Here's Why We Can't Live Wit ..

Beyond Communication: Here's Why We Can't Live Without Our Smartphones

1 hour ago
 PITB, Punjab Irrigation Department Sign Contract t ..

PITB, Punjab Irrigation Department Sign Contract to Implement Crop-Based Water R ..

2 hours ago
 The Future of Renewable Energy in Pakistan: Harnes ..

The Future of Renewable Energy in Pakistan: Harnessing the Power of Solar, Wind, ..

2 hours ago
Pakistan, UK agree to promote relations in various ..

Pakistan, UK agree to promote relations in various sectors

6 hours ago
 PM to address UNGA 79th session today

PM to address UNGA 79th session today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 September 202 ..

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 September 2024

10 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs1500 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price increases by Rs1500 per tola in Pakistan

21 hours ago
 Pakistan finally gets i-TOPCon Vertex N 700W plus ..

Pakistan finally gets i-TOPCon Vertex N 700W plus modules

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan