SC dismisses review petition against Justice Isa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) A constitution bench of Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the review petition filed against the former chief justice Qazi Faez Isa.

A six-member constitutional bench headed by Justice Amin ud Din khan heard a review petition regarding the appointment of Justice Qazi Faez Isa as Chief Justice Balochistan High Court (BHC).

During the course of proceeding, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail remarked that this is a review petition, the case cannot be reopened.

Justice Musarrat Hilali said that this forum is not for political speeches and back talking, they cannot deviate from the law.

Justice Amin ud Din asked the petitioner’s lawyer to give reference from law that how consultation with the Chief Minister was necessary regarding the appointment.

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail said that he would request the head of the bench to refer the matter to the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC).

The court, however, dismissed the review petition filed against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Musarrat Hilali and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan are also included in the constitution bench.