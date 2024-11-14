SC Dismisses Review Petition Against Justice Isa
Faizan Hashmi Published November 14, 2024 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) A constitution bench of Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the review petition filed against the former chief justice Qazi Faez Isa.
A six-member constitutional bench headed by Justice Amin ud Din khan heard a review petition regarding the appointment of Justice Qazi Faez Isa as Chief Justice Balochistan High Court (BHC).
During the course of proceeding, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail remarked that this is a review petition, the case cannot be reopened.
Justice Musarrat Hilali said that this forum is not for political speeches and back talking, they cannot deviate from the law.
Justice Amin ud Din asked the petitioner’s lawyer to give reference from law that how consultation with the Chief Minister was necessary regarding the appointment.
Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail said that he would request the head of the bench to refer the matter to the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC).
The court, however, dismissed the review petition filed against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.
Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Musarrat Hilali and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan are also included in the constitution bench.
Recent Stories
Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhana case II
First T20I: Toss for Pakistan Vs Australia match delayed due to rain
Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for Books, Authors, and Publisher ..
Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with Khalid Masood Khan & Ahmed Sa ..
Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Waliullah’s 18th-Century Insigh ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024
NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at ..
Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting
McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai
Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Trump fears
No one allowed disrupting law and order under pretense of protest: Advisor
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Anti-polio drive continues peacefully amid security measures in Tank2 minutes ago
-
Measures reviewed to prevent electricity theft in Dera2 minutes ago
-
Dr. Saeed Buzdar appointed as Thal University VC2 minutes ago
-
Measures afoot to ensure clean drinking water for citizens: SE2 minutes ago
-
Effective measures afoot to eliminate polio: DC2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner takes action against 24 absent government employees2 minutes ago
-
Conference holds on effects of climate change wheat production for its effective solution.2 minutes ago
-
Police carry out search operations in different areas; arrest seven12 minutes ago
-
KMU hosts symposium on Climate Change & Mental Health22 minutes ago
-
Orthopedic Ward made functional at Civil Hospital22 minutes ago
-
Drug pusher arrested, liquor recovered32 minutes ago
-
Various food points penalised over hygiene violations32 minutes ago