SC Dismisses Review Petition Of Shah Hussa In Khadija Stabbing Case

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 39 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 05:18 PM

SC dismisses review petition of Shah Hussa in Khadija Stabbing case

Supreme Court of Pakistan has dismissed review petition of Shah Hussain convicted in Khadija Siddiqui stabbing case

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th August, 2019) Supreme Court of Pakistan has dismissed review petition of Shah Hussain convicted in Khadija Siddiqui stabbing case.A three-member bench of SC presided over by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Asif Saeed Khosa took up the case for hearing on Thursday.During the course of hearing CJP Khosa remarked, "There is a difference between murder and attempt to murder case.CJP observed, "According to doctors Khadija became able to record her statement after 5 days".Case of murder attempt is made if even a single injury comes in the backdrop of intent of killing and who comes with intention to attack does not challenge, CJP added."If there is a mistake in the decisions then I feel happiness by correcting them", CJP further observed.

Counsel of suspect took the plea that Khadija and Shah Hussain had very close relations.How it's possible that she didn't recognize him at the time of attack.Counsel said that Shah Hussain was alleged of stabbing her 23 times with a knife.Driver of Khadija and her younger brother also knew Shah Hussain.After 23 days of the incident name of Shah Hussain was included in the case.In the case Khadija was brutally attacked by Shah Hussain.

Trial court had awarded 5 years imprisonment to Shah Hussain while High Court acquitted him.SC had upheld sentence upon Khadija Siddiqui appeal while Shah Hussain approached SC against 5 years sentence but SC while upholding the decision of 5 year imprisonment disposed of the plea.

