SC dismisses Sindh Govt appeal against SHC decision about JIT reports

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed an appeal of the Sindh government against the Sindh High Court (SHC) decision to make public the joint investigation team (JIT) reports related to Uzair Baloch and Nisar Morai over its withdrawal. A three-member SC bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Bandial observed that the case had become ineffective as the two reports had been made public, and asked Sindh government what did it want in the case.

The Additional Advocate General Sindh said that the Sindh government wanted to withdrew its appeal.

The apex court dismissed the appeal on the ground that the Sindh government had withdrawn the appeal.