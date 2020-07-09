UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SC Dismisses Sindh Govt Appeal Against SHC Decision About JIT Reports

Faizan Hashmi 24 seconds ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 10:00 PM

SC dismisses Sindh Govt appeal against SHC decision about JIT reports

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed an appeal of the Sindh government against the Sindh High Court (SHC) decision to make public the joint investigation team (JIT) reports related to Uzair Baloch and Nisar Morai over its withdrawal.  A three-member SC bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Bandial observed that the case had become ineffective as the two reports had been made public, and asked Sindh government what did it want in the case.

The Additional Advocate General Sindh said that the Sindh government wanted to withdrew its appeal.

The apex court dismissed the appeal on the ground that the Sindh government had withdrawn the appeal.

Related Topics

Sindh Supreme Court Sindh High Court Government Court

Recent Stories

ACTVET celebrates graduation of 145 applied techno ..

2 hours ago

Infinix Joins Hands with DOW to Further the Fight ..

2 hours ago

Asia Cup 2020 to be postponed

2 hours ago

Al-Othaimeen Meets GCC Secretary General

2 hours ago

WHO, DGHS donated equipments to Khyber Teaching Ho ..

10 minutes ago

4129 COVID-19 patients recovered in Rawalpindi

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.