SC Disposes Of 1,419 Cases In Over One Month

Faizan Hashmi Published November 06, 2023 | 06:56 PM

SC disposes of 1,419 cases in over one month

The Supreme Court disposed of about 1419 cases during the period from September 18 to October 20, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) The Supreme Court disposed of about 1419 cases during the period from September 18 to October 20, 2023.

The bench headed by Justice Tariq Masood concluded 600 cases while the other four disposed of 819 cases during the period, an SC report said.

The bench No. 2 of Justice Tariq Masood disposed of 88 cases in the week starting September 18, 126 cases the week starting from September 25, 105 cases in the week starting from October 2, 81 cases in the week starting from October 9 and 200 in the week starting from September 19.

