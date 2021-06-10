UrduPoint.com
SC Disposes Of Case Regarding Killing Of Pakistani Hindu Family In India

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 05:50 PM

SC disposes of case regarding killing of Pakistani Hindu family in India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday disposed of the case regarding killing of 11 members of a Pakistani Hindu family in India after government's assurance to pursue the matter.

The court wrapped up the case after the government's assurance that the matter would be probed through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the case regarding investigation of brutal murder of Pakistani Nationals of Hindu community in India.

During the course of proceeding, the court observed that it did not interfere in the matters related to government policies. According to the Foreign Ministry, the matter was being taken seriously, it added.

Advocate Syed Qalib-i-Hassan counsel for the petitioner Shrimati Mukhni pleaded that his client wanted the Foreign Minister to discuss this issue with India.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah asked what could the court do in this case? The counsel said that the court should issue instructions to the federation as this was a very serious matter.

Justice Bandial said that this was a policy matter and the court would not give any direction in it.

The counsel said that they (India) raise a hue and cry when one of their national goes missing yet 11 Pakistani nationals were killed in India.

He said that people from India arrive in Pakistan to take part in the Besakhi festival. Situation would become further tense if the circumstances remain the same, he added.

