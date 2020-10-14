UrduPoint.com
SC Disposes Of Contempt Case Regarding Service Structure Of LHWs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 hours ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 03:26 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday disposed of a contempt of court case regarding service structure of Lady Health Workers (LHWs).

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case filed by Bushra Arain regarding regularization and conditions of service of the Lady Health Workers.

At the outset of hearing, the bench remarked that legislation on Lady Health Workers, including service structure, had been passed. The affected persons could approach the relevant forum, it added.

The bench directed the Lady Health Workers of Azad Kashmir to contact the relevant forum for salaries and arrears.

The counsel for LHWs said that salaries and arrears were not paid to Lady Health Workers of Azad Kashmir. The legislation on Lady Health Workers was not in accordance with the Supreme Court directions.

The Chief Justice said that the apex court was not a relevant forum for Implementation. If there was any ambiguity, the affected party should approach the concerned high court, he added.

He said that the court could not always carry this case.

