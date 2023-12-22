(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday disposed of the petition of PTI founder chairman against his indictment in the cipher case.

The court said that the petition of the accused had become ineffective after the high court dismissed the said indictment which was challenged.

The petitioner could challenge the new charge-sheet before the high court if he has any objection on it, it added.

A three-member bench of the top court, headed by Acting Chief Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and comprising Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Athar Minallah, heard the case.