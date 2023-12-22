Open Menu

SC Disposes Of Ex-chairman PTI's Plea Against Charge-sheet In Cipher Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 22, 2023 | 06:30 PM

SC disposes of ex-chairman PTI's plea against charge-sheet in cipher case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday disposed of the petition of PTI founder chairman against his indictment in the cipher case.

The court said that the petition of the accused had become ineffective after the high court dismissed the said indictment which was challenged.

The petitioner could challenge the new charge-sheet before the high court if he has any objection on it, it added.

A three-member bench of the top court, headed by Acting Chief Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and comprising Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Athar Minallah, heard the case.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Supreme Court Top Court

Recent Stories

Fawad Chaudhary’s brother arrested from Jehlum

Fawad Chaudhary’s brother arrested from Jehlum

2 hours ago
 SC directs ECP to address PTI’s concerns about l ..

SC directs ECP to address PTI’s concerns about level-playing field

2 hours ago
 Mohammad Rizwan likely to replace Sarfaraz as Wick ..

Mohammad Rizwan likely to replace Sarfaraz as Wicketkeeper in Melbourne Test

3 hours ago
 Saud, Rizwan and Salman hit half-centuries on day ..

Saud, Rizwan and Salman hit half-centuries on day one of the practice match agai ..

3 hours ago
 Infinix Smashed Q3 2023 Targets with Largest YoY I ..

Infinix Smashed Q3 2023 Targets with Largest YoY Increase in Global Smartphone S ..

3 hours ago
 SC grants bail to Imran Khan, Qureshi in Cipher ca ..

SC grants bail to Imran Khan, Qureshi in Cipher case

4 hours ago
Court adjourns till Jan 2 hearing of alleged illeg ..

Court adjourns till Jan 2 hearing of alleged illegal marriage case

6 hours ago
 ECP extends nomination papers deadline till Dec 24

ECP extends nomination papers deadline till Dec 24

6 hours ago
 Meera robbed of diamond necklace, high-value watch

Meera robbed of diamond necklace, high-value watch

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 December 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 December 2023

10 hours ago
 46 nomination papers filed for 10 NA seats

46 nomination papers filed for 10 NA seats

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan