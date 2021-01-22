UrduPoint.com
SC Disposes Of Hamza Shahbaz's Bail Plea In Money Laundering Case

SC disposes of Hamza Shahbaz's bail plea in money laundering case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday disposed of a bail petition of PML-N's leader Hamza Shahbaz in money laundering case and directed the applicant to approach high court for relief under hardships' grounds.

Justice Sardar Tariq Masood remarked that how the top court could hear the point of hardships when the petitioner had not mentioned this in his case before high court.

Justice Yahya Afridi remarked that after the report of accountability court it would be appropriate for the petitioner to approach the high court again for relief.

Hamza's lawyer adopted the stance that the situation was different at that time as his arrest time was less than one-year.

Hardships were not mentioned in case before high court because that time the grounds were different.

The lawyer said that no one could be kept into custody for indefinite time. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had not filed reference against his client when he approached the court for bail.

His client had been facing accusation of Rs 7 billions but the reference was filed worth Rs 530 millions.

The SC subsequently disposed of the case.

A three member bench headed by Justice Mushir Alam heard the case.

