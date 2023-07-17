(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ):The Supreme Court on Monday disposed of National Accountability Bureau's (NAB's) petitions against bail in seven references of Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed as ineffective.

A two-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Ayesha A Malik heard the case filed by NAB seeking cancellation of bail of Abdul Ghani Majid.

According to the NAB the accused was the owner of different companies of OMNI Group and he used the influence of Asif Ali Zardari as the President of Pakistan at that time on the bank officials to get approved the fraudulent financial facility for the front/dummy company i.

e. Parthenon Pvt Ltd).

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Rizwan Satti counsel for the NAB said that the bureau had filed petitions against granting bail to Abdul Ghani Majeed in seven references.

He said that all references had been returned after amendments in NAB law.

He said that two references had also moved to other forums.

The court disposed of the petitions by directing the NAB lawyer to submit the reference details.