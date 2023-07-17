Open Menu

SC Disposes Of NAB's Petition Against Bail In Seven References Of Abdul Ghani Majeed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 17, 2023 | 07:48 PM

SC disposes of NAB's petition against bail in seven references of Abdul Ghani Majeed

The Supreme Court on Monday disposed of National Accountability Bureau's (NAB's) petitions against bail in seven references of Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed as ineffective

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ):The Supreme Court on Monday disposed of National Accountability Bureau's (NAB's) petitions against bail in seven references of Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed as ineffective.

A two-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Ayesha A Malik heard the case filed by NAB seeking cancellation of bail of Abdul Ghani Majid.

According to the NAB the accused was the owner of different companies of OMNI Group and he used the influence of Asif Ali Zardari as the President of Pakistan at that time on the bank officials to get approved the fraudulent financial facility for the front/dummy company i.

e. Parthenon Pvt Ltd).

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Rizwan Satti counsel for the NAB said that the bureau had filed petitions against granting bail to Abdul Ghani Majeed in seven references.

He said that all references had been returned after amendments in NAB law.

He said that two references had also moved to other forums.

The court disposed of the petitions by directing the NAB lawyer to submit the reference details.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Asif Ali Zardari Supreme Court President Of Pakistan National Accountability Bureau Company Bank All Court

Recent Stories

Proposed Energy National Action Plan can help save ..

Proposed Energy National Action Plan can help save $ 6.4 bln annually: NEECA MD

16 minutes ago
 Special Investigation Unit (SIU) arrests two of ro ..

Special Investigation Unit (SIU) arrests two of robbers gang

17 minutes ago
 Pb govt following zero tolerance policy to ensure ..

Pb govt following zero tolerance policy to ensure peace during Muharram

17 minutes ago
 22.139 million travel bags handled by Dubai Custom ..

22.139 million travel bags handled by Dubai Customs in Dubai Airports during H1 ..

22 minutes ago
 General Presidency prepares for majestic transform ..

General Presidency prepares for majestic transformation of Holy Kaaba's cover

17 minutes ago
 DC reviews security arrangements for Muharram-ul-H ..

DC reviews security arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram

17 minutes ago
Dialogue Between Mercosur, EAEU Can Be Deepened - ..

Dialogue Between Mercosur, EAEU Can Be Deepened - Brazilian Foreign Minister

17 minutes ago
 Yellen, European Economy Commissioner Discuss Need ..

Yellen, European Economy Commissioner Discuss Need to Sustain 'Robust' Support f ..

7 minutes ago
 EPAA launches 6th edition of &#039;Together for a ..

EPAA launches 6th edition of &#039;Together for a More Beautiful Summer&#039; Pr ..

37 minutes ago
 Azerbaijan Spent $7Bln on Nagorny-Karabakh's Resto ..

Azerbaijan Spent $7Bln on Nagorny-Karabakh's Restoration - Business Community

7 minutes ago
 UAE Pro League awards ceremony to take place Augus ..

UAE Pro League awards ceremony to take place August 10th

52 minutes ago
 Russia, Hungary Sign Protocol on Amending Deal on ..

Russia, Hungary Sign Protocol on Amending Deal on Paks-2 NPP Loan

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan