SC Disposes Of Over-billing Case Against SNGPL
Muhammad Irfan Published November 04, 2024 | 09:45 PM
A division bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday disposed of the case regarding the over-billing of Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL)
A two-judge bench, comprising Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Aqeel Abbasi, heard the case related to over-billing of SNGPL.
During the hearing, the petitioner's lawyer said that the review petition of this case was still pending, adding following the 26th constitutional amendment, this case will now be referred to the tjhe constitutional bench.
Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, on a lighter note, said that "all the cases should not be taken to the constitutional benches, let some cases remain with us." He said that there is no constitutional or legal question in this case.
The Supreme Court said that in pending review petitions, the petitioners can raise the question. The court, subsequently, disposed of the case.
