SC Disposes Of Petition Against Inamur Rahim's Release

Tue 24th August 2021 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday disposed off a plea regarding the release of Advocate Inamur Rahim.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Acting Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the case. The Defence Ministry had earlier approached the top court against the decision of the Lahore High Court (LHC).

The LHC Rawalpindi bench had ordered military authorities to release Rahim. However, the defence ministry filed an appeal against the LHC order before the Supreme Court.

During the course of the proceedings, Justice Qazi Amin quoting the defence ministry stated that Rahim's arrest was not required.

He highlighted that the Army Act did not apply to an apprehended individual before an indictment. Justice Amin said that the case became ineffective after the arrested person's release.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial said that the arrested person had been released after the high court's decision.

He asked why should the court decide about the legal clause at this point.

