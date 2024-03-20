Open Menu

SC Disposes Of Plea For Votes Verifications

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2024 | 08:55 PM

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday disposed of a petition of Tehmina Doltana seeking re-verification of votes in her constituency after the case became ineffective

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday disposed of a petition of Tehmina Doltana seeking re-verification of votes in her constituency after the case became ineffective.

A three-member bench of the top court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa heard the case and disposed it off.

It may be mentioned here that the petition was filed in 2018 for re-verification of votes.

