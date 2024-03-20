SC Disposes Of Plea For Votes Verifications
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2024 | 08:55 PM
The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday disposed of a petition of Tehmina Doltana seeking re-verification of votes in her constituency after the case became ineffective
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday disposed of a petition of Tehmina Doltana seeking re-verification of votes in her constituency after the case became ineffective.
A three-member bench of the top court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa heard the case and disposed it off.
It may be mentioned here that the petition was filed in 2018 for re-verification of votes.
Recent Stories
Minister for Interior Syed Mohsin Naqvi lauded security forces to foil terrori ..
19 outlaws held, narcotics, weapons recovered
Talal hands financial help to deceased Wasa workers' families
Awareness camp for cleanliness held
Official says 19-kanal UAF land grabbed by miscreants
Irish PM Leo Varadkar announces shock resignation
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif vows equal opportunities for less pri ..
China calls for Palestine full membership in UN, road map for two-state solution
63 arrested on profiteering, fine imposed on 248 shopkeepers
Ministers reviews Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology in Sargodha project
CDA starts anti encroachment drive in federal capital
Stock markets hold largely steady before Fed rate meeting
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister for Interior Syed Mohsin Naqvi lauded security forces to foil terrorist attack on GPA36 seconds ago
-
19 outlaws held, narcotics, weapons recovered37 seconds ago
-
Talal hands financial help to deceased Wasa workers' families41 seconds ago
-
Awareness camp for cleanliness held43 seconds ago
-
Official says 19-kanal UAF land grabbed by miscreants41 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif vows equal opportunities for less privileged students to ..47 minutes ago
-
63 arrested on profiteering, fine imposed on 248 shopkeepers47 minutes ago
-
Ministers reviews Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology in Sargodha project47 minutes ago
-
CDA starts anti encroachment drive in federal capital47 minutes ago
-
Provincial Minister for Prisons Ali Hassan Zardari not to avail privileges as Minister53 minutes ago
-
Ministers, former NA Speaker inspect health projects in Swabi53 minutes ago
-
WASA constitutes 30 special teams for cleansing of sewerage lines53 minutes ago