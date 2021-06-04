(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Supreme Court on Friday disposed of Pakistan People Party (PPP) leader Syed Khurshi Ahmed Shah's post-arrest bail plea over withdrawal of petition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Friday disposed of Pakistan People Party (PPP) leader Syed Khurshi Ahmed Shah's post-arrest bail plea over withdrawal of petition.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan heard the post-arrest bail plea filed by Syed Khurshid Ahmad Shah.

The PPP leader has decided to continue to remain behind bars for some more time after the withdrawal of his bail.

The PPP leader will now approach the high court over the hardship and delay in his trial in the case. The court rejected Khurshid Shah's bail application on the ground of withdrawal.

During the course of proceedings, the court directed the Sindh High Court to decide on Khurshid Shah's bail plea within one month.

Justice Sardar Tariq said that according to NAB, investigations were underway and a supplementary reference would be filed.

He asked did the investigating officer know the outcome of the supplementary reference? The NAB Investigation Officer replied that the investigation was complete and additional reference would be filed soon.

Justice Sardar Tariq said that additional reference means the offender would be re-charged. If the accused was re-charged, there would be a retrial, he added.

He said that the bail would be confirmed on hardship point if retrial was conducted after two years. It seemed that NAB did everything with the connivance of the accused, he added.

He observed that the purpose of these NAB measures was to benefit the accused.

Meanwhile, the bench adjourned NAB petition seeking cancellation of bail of Khurshid Shah's son Farrukh Shah till Monday.

The court was informed that Farooq H Naek had food poisoning.

Naek's assistant said that Farooq Naek had requested that the Farrukh Shah case be taken up along with other cases.

Justice Sardar Tariq said that the court had told Mr. Farooq Naek that it was a revocation of bail case and an interim bail was granted to Farrukh.

He asked whether Farrukh Shah was present in the court today?Justice Mushir Alam said that the court was adjourning the case till Monday and if Farooq H Naek could not appear in court on Monday, then the accused should hire a new counsel.