UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SC Disposes Of PPP Leader Khurshid Shah's Bail Plea Over Withdrawal Of Petition

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 04:40 PM

SC disposes of PPP leader Khurshid Shah's bail plea over withdrawal of petition

The Supreme Court on Friday disposed of Pakistan People Party (PPP) leader Syed Khurshi Ahmed Shah's post-arrest bail plea over withdrawal of petition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Friday disposed of Pakistan People Party (PPP) leader Syed Khurshi Ahmed Shah's post-arrest bail plea over withdrawal of petition.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan heard the post-arrest bail plea filed by Syed Khurshid Ahmad Shah.

The PPP leader has decided to continue to remain behind bars for some more time after the withdrawal of his bail.

The PPP leader will now approach the high court over the hardship and delay in his trial in the case. The court rejected Khurshid Shah's bail application on the ground of withdrawal.

During the course of proceedings, the court directed the Sindh High Court to decide on Khurshid Shah's bail plea within one month.

Justice Sardar Tariq said that according to NAB, investigations were underway and a supplementary reference would be filed.

He asked did the investigating officer know the outcome of the supplementary reference? The NAB Investigation Officer replied that the investigation was complete and additional reference would be filed soon.

Justice Sardar Tariq said that additional reference means the offender would be re-charged. If the accused was re-charged, there would be a retrial, he added.

He said that the bail would be confirmed on hardship point if retrial was conducted after two years. It seemed that NAB did everything with the connivance of the accused, he added.

He observed that the purpose of these NAB measures was to benefit the accused.

Meanwhile, the bench adjourned NAB petition seeking cancellation of bail of Khurshid Shah's son Farrukh Shah till Monday.

The court was informed that Farooq H Naek had food poisoning.

Naek's assistant said that Farooq Naek had requested that the Farrukh Shah case be taken up along with other cases.

Justice Sardar Tariq said that the court had told Mr. Farooq Naek that it was a revocation of bail case and an interim bail was granted to Farrukh.

He asked whether Farrukh Shah was present in the court today?Justice Mushir Alam said that the court was adjourning the case till Monday and if Farooq H Naek could not appear in court on Monday, then the accused should hire a new counsel.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Sindh High Court National Accountability Bureau Pakistan People Party Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court

Recent Stories

Dua Lipa announces official timeline and release o ..

27 minutes ago

Russian serial killer convicted of murdering two m ..

2 minutes ago

Anti polio drive from June 7 in faisalabad

2 minutes ago

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate increases ..

2 minutes ago

Corona rapid tests of 291 passengers conducted at ..

7 minutes ago

Protection of children from violence govt's top pr ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.