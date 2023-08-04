Open Menu

SC Disposes Of PTI Chief's Appeal For Stay In Toshakhana Trial

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 04, 2023 | 06:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday disposed of the appeal of the PTI chairman in the Toshakhana case after the petitioner withdrew his case.

The three-member bench headed by Justice Yahya Afridi, which heard the appeal of former prime minister for a stay on the Toshakhana case proceedings, declared that the trial court could not take a decision in the criminal case till the Islamabad High Court (IHC) pronounced its verdict in the plea seeking transfer of the case to another judge.

The top court observed that it expected that both the trial and high courts would work as per the spirit of law. It, however, added that its orders would not affect the proceedings of other pending cases.

During the course of proceedings, the PTI chairman's lawyer Khawaja Haris informed the bench that the IHC had reserved its verdict in the appeals filed by his client. To a query, he said that so far no stay order had been issued against the trial.

Amjad Pervaiz, lawyer of the Election Commission of Pakistan, adopted the stance that Section-528 of the Code of Criminal Procedure was very clear about it.

Justice Yahya Afridi remarked that the lower court could not take a decision till the IHC decided the pleas pertaining to transfer of the case.

The court, subsequently disposed of the plea after it was withdrawn by the petitioner.

