ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday disposed of a petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman regarding the recounting of votes in NA-131 Lahore constituency while declaring the case ineffective.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial heard the case filed by the former prime minister.

At the outset of hearing, the CJP observed that the petition had become ineffective after dissolution of the National Assembly.

Dr Baber Awan, counsel of the PTI chief, requested the court to grant time for taking instructions from his client.

The court, however, disposed of the case.