SC Disposes Of PTI's Case Regarding Elections' Campaign
Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2024 | 07:12 PM
The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday dismissed the petition of PTI as withdrawn pertaining to the level playing field in general elections
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday dismissed the petition of PTI as withdrawn pertaining to the level playing field in general elections.
A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Musarrat Hilali heard the PTI’s case against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).
During the proceeding, PTI’s lawyer Sardar Latif Khosa said that he had received instructions from his client to withdraw the case.
The court allowed the petitioner to withdraw the case and disposed of the same.
Recent Stories
Indian songbird fights return after cruelty ban overturned
UAJK hosts Handball tournament under under PM talent hunt program
Bilawal to address public meeting at Liaquat bagh
ECP affirms robust preparations for 2024 general elections
Electric lines, poles being removed for early completion of projects: FESCO Chie ..
Osaka crashes out as Medvedev, Gauff power on at Australian Open
Al-Shifa Trust organizes 500 camps in remote areas to combat eye ailments
Woman killed as vehicle turns turtle
Education Ministry focuses on development of smart classrooms: Madad Ali Sindhi
Sindh Culture department to hold Khuda Abad (Saani) Heritage Conference on 20 Ja ..
Huge opportunities of investment available in AJK: Barrister Sultan
University of Karachi welcomes new Batch 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bilawal to address public meeting at Liaquat bagh8 minutes ago
-
ECP affirms robust preparations for 2024 general elections8 minutes ago
-
Electric lines, poles being removed for early completion of projects: FESCO Chief8 minutes ago
-
Woman killed as vehicle turns turtle8 minutes ago
-
Education Ministry focuses on development of smart classrooms: Madad Ali Sindhi8 minutes ago
-
Sindh Culture department to hold Khuda Abad (Saani) Heritage Conference on 20 January11 minutes ago
-
University of Karachi welcomes new Batch 202412 minutes ago
-
Police raid gambling den, apprehend 10 suspects12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan needs extensive information outflow, data governance to revolutionize agrifood system: Expe ..7 minutes ago
-
AJK Launches Massive Drive Against Illegal Wood Cutting and Smuggling7 minutes ago
-
Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary visits PEHEL - 911 helpline center7 minutes ago
-
Islamabad police arrest suspects in cleric assassination case40 minutes ago