SC Disposes Of PTI's Plea Regarding Acceptance Of Resignations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2023 | 08:12 PM

SC disposes of PTI's plea regarding acceptance of resignations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday disposed of a petition of PTI after being withdrawn regarding the acceptance of the resignations of the lawmakers.

PTI's lawyer Faisal Chaudhry Advocate said that they wanted to withdraw their case and requested the bench to grant the permission.

He said that the PTI's lawmakers had approached the Islamabad High Court against the conduct of speaker National Assembly.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial remarked that there was also the decision of high court which had conditional the acceptance of the resignations with the verification.

A three-member bench of the apex court heard the said case of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI).

