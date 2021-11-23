SC disposes of suo moto notice regarding use of plastic bottles for medicines

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday disposed of a suo motu notice on the use of plastic bottles for medicines.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhar and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Ijaz asked could medicines be kept in plastic bottles? Asim Rauf Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) appeared before the bench and stated that according to the World Health Organisation (WHO) standards, plastic bottles could be used for medicines.

Upon this Justice Ijaz asked were there any steps to check the quality of plastic bottles?Asim Rauf responded that DRAP took action on complaints of substandard plastic use.

The court after hearing the arguments of the CEO DRAP disposed of the suo moto notice.