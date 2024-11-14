Open Menu

SC Disposes Off Several Cases Due To Being Ineffective

Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2024 | 06:00 PM

SC disposes off several cases due to being ineffective

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) A constitutional bench of Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday disposed off several constitutional cases which have become ineffective.

A six-member constitutional bench of the top court headed by Justice Amin ud Din Khan and comprising Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Musarrat Hilali and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan heard the cases.

The bench disposed off case related to appointment of Director General Malir Development Authority Muhammad Sohail. Justice Mandokhail remarked that it was the policy matter in which the court couldn’t interfere.

The bench also disposed off the case due to becoming ineffective regarding rescheduling of general elections 2024.

Additional Attorney General said that this petition had become ineffective as the general elections have already taken place. The petitioner had prayed the court that general elections should be held in May 2024 instead of February due to weather issue.

Similarly, the bench disposed off the review appeal regarding review of judgments and orders. Justice Mandokhail remarked that this matter has become ineffective.

Justice Amin ud Din Khan said that the right of Parliament for legislation has been admitted in case of practice and procedure act and principle on it is settled.

