SC Disposes Off Several Cases Due To Being Ineffective
Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2024 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) A constitutional bench of Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday disposed off several constitutional cases which have become ineffective.
A six-member constitutional bench of the top court headed by Justice Amin ud Din Khan and comprising Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Musarrat Hilali and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan heard the cases.
The bench disposed off case related to appointment of Director General Malir Development Authority Muhammad Sohail. Justice Mandokhail remarked that it was the policy matter in which the court couldn’t interfere.
The bench also disposed off the case due to becoming ineffective regarding rescheduling of general elections 2024.
Additional Attorney General said that this petition had become ineffective as the general elections have already taken place. The petitioner had prayed the court that general elections should be held in May 2024 instead of February due to weather issue.
Similarly, the bench disposed off the review appeal regarding review of judgments and orders. Justice Mandokhail remarked that this matter has become ineffective.
Justice Amin ud Din Khan said that the right of Parliament for legislation has been admitted in case of practice and procedure act and principle on it is settled.
Recent Stories
Pakistan expresses concerns over Indian support to terror groups
Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhana case II
First T20I: Toss for Pakistan Vs Australia match delayed due to rain
Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for Books, Authors, and Publisher ..
Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with Khalid Masood Khan & Ahmed Sa ..
Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Waliullah’s 18th-Century Insigh ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024
NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at ..
Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting
McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai
Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Trump fears
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Additional IGP visits polling station2 minutes ago
-
Syed Nazir Gilani visits Islamabad to mark 40th anniversary of JKCHR2 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman team to hold Open Court in Kotli (AJK) on Friday, tomorrow2 minutes ago
-
Govt aims to provide affordable, nutritious food to every citizen: Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain12 minutes ago
-
YPF president congratulates Speaker AJK for establishing YPF chapter12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan unveils first climate finance strategy to mobilise funds for national climate action12 minutes ago
-
SMBB Medical University organised awareness seminar on "No Corruption"12 minutes ago
-
Students, teachers of Benazir Women University visit KP assembly12 minutes ago
-
Six outlaws arrested in Lakki Marwat12 minutes ago
-
Dr Asma Mansoor assumes role as Incharge Protocol & PR at IIUI12 minutes ago
-
ICT Police tightens noose on criminal elements: DIG Raza12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan , North Macedonia strengthen ties as interior ministers meet to discuss issues22 minutes ago