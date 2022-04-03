UrduPoint.com

SC Doesn't Have Jurisdiction To Give Judgment On Speaker's Ruling: Fawad

Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2022 | 08:00 PM

SC doesn't have jurisdiction to give judgment on Speaker's ruling: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Sunday that under Article 69, the Supreme Court did not have the jurisdiction to give a judgment on the ruling of Parliament, as it was the constitutional power of the Speaker to give the ruling.

Talking to media outside the Supreme Court, he said that PTI lawyers and legal team will also reach the court tomorrow to put forward their point of view. The Speaker National Assembly has given detailed reasons regarding Article 5 in his detailed ruling, said Chaudhry Fawad.

He said that for the first time, it was witnessed that the government was celebrating and the Opposition was worried over dissolution of the National Assembly and the decision to hold fresh elections.

Political parties, he said were never afraid of going to the people and the government has decided to go the people for a fresh mandate. "Political decisions are made by the people, not by the courts. People have the right to make these decisions," said Chaudhry Fawad.

Fawad said that the PTI under the leadership of Imran Khan, was challenging the Opposition to face it in the elections to be held in 90 days. He said that 220 million people of Pakistan would decide who should rule the country for next five years.

He said that the former Leader of the Opposition should know that the people of Pakistan were neither beggars nor dishonorable, they were proud people of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Supreme Court Parliament Lawyers Sunday Media Government Million Court Opposition

Recent Stories

No-Trust-Motion against PM Khan: NA to resume sess ..

No-Trust-Motion against PM Khan: NA to resume session today

8 hours ago
 Federal govt removes Punjab governor Chaudhary Sar ..

Federal govt removes Punjab governor Chaudhary Sarwar

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd April 2022

11 hours ago
 Ukraine's Military Capabilities Almost Destroyed - ..

Ukraine's Military Capabilities Almost Destroyed - Kremlin

20 hours ago
 One more tested corona positive in Balochistan

One more tested corona positive in Balochistan

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.