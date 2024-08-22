SC eccepts Govts' appeal against Mubarak Sani case verdicts

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) The Supreme Court on Thursday accepted the review appeal of Federal Government and expunged the omissions of certain portions from its verdicts of February 6 and July 24 in the Mubarak Sani case.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Amin ud Din Khan and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan heard the Federation’s plea along with that of the Punjab Government’s review petition.

The court in its two-page short order authored by the CJP, observed that after hearing detailed arguments "it is accepting the appeal of the Federation and expunged certain portions while correcting its judgments dated July 24, 2024 and February 6, 2024.

It further said that the excluded certain portions could not be used as precedent in any verdict and instructed the trial court to decide the said case as per law without getting influenced by these certain portions.

The court said that the Federation had moved a miscellaneous application for correction in the judgment dated July 24, 2024.

The Parliament also passed a resolution unanimously for the purpose, it added. The order further said the Federation mentioned the Names of worthy religious scholars and requested to review the decisions while keeping in view their opinion. The scholars were issued notices after the application was accepted for hearing, it added.

The order said that Mufti Muhammad Taqi Usmani and Syed Jawad Ali Naqvi appeared before the court through video links

from Turkiye and Lahore, respectively.

JUI-F’s head Maulana Fazl ur Rehman, Raees Darul Ifta Mufti, Darul Uloom Ghosia Bhera Mufti Sher Muhammad Khan, Chief Khateeb of KP, Maulana Muhmmad Tayyab Qureshi, President Mili Yakjehti Council Sahabzada Abulkhair Muhammad Zubair and Maulana Dr. Ataurehman from Jamia Islamia Tafhimul Quran Mardan appeared in person and gave arguments.