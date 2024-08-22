Open Menu

SC Eccepts Govts' Appeal Against Mubarak Sani Case Verdicts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2024 | 10:51 PM

SC eccepts Govts' appeal against Mubarak Sani case verdicts

The Supreme Court on Thursday accepted the review appeal of Federal Government and expunged the omissions of certain portions from its verdicts of February 6 and July 24 in the Mubarak Sani case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) The Supreme Court on Thursday accepted the review appeal of Federal Government and expunged the omissions of certain portions from its verdicts of February 6 and July 24 in the Mubarak Sani case.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Amin ud Din Khan and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan heard the Federation’s plea along with that of the Punjab Government’s review petition.

The court in its two-page short order authored by the CJP, observed that after hearing detailed arguments "it is accepting the appeal of the Federation and expunged certain portions while correcting its judgments dated July 24, 2024 and February 6, 2024.

It further said that the excluded certain portions could not be used as precedent in any verdict and instructed the trial court to decide the said case as per law without getting influenced by these certain portions.

The court said that the Federation had moved a miscellaneous application for correction in the judgment dated July 24, 2024.

The Parliament also passed a resolution unanimously for the purpose, it added. The order further said the Federation mentioned the Names of worthy religious scholars and requested to review the decisions while keeping in view their opinion. The scholars were issued notices after the application was accepted for hearing, it added.

The order said that Mufti Muhammad Taqi Usmani and Syed Jawad Ali Naqvi appeared before the court through video links

from Turkiye and Lahore, respectively.

JUI-F’s head Maulana Fazl ur Rehman, Raees Darul Ifta Mufti, Darul Uloom Ghosia Bhera Mufti Sher Muhammad Khan, Chief Khateeb of KP, Maulana Muhmmad Tayyab Qureshi, President Mili Yakjehti Council Sahabzada Abulkhair Muhammad Zubair and Maulana Dr. Ataurehman from Jamia Islamia Tafhimul Quran Mardan appeared in person and gave arguments.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Lahore Chief Justice Afghanistan Resolution Supreme Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Of Punjab Parliament Mardan February July Mufti From Government Court

Recent Stories

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hi ..

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic

10 hours ago
 Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha re ..

Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit

11 hours ago
 SC issues written order in 21 year old murders cas ..

SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case

11 hours ago
 Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowler ..

Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate

11 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent dis ..

Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..

11 hours ago
 ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, res ..

ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..

11 hours ago
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

11 hours ago
 Role of private sector important for development o ..

Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy

11 hours ago
 Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

11 hours ago
 Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling sta ..

Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records

11 hours ago
 Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

12 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh am ..

Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan