SC Establishes Case Registration Desk At Principal Seat

Sumaira FH 9 seconds ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 07:00 PM

SC establishes case registration desk at principal seat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Tuesday inaugurated case registration desk at principal seat Islamabad.

Talking to participants of ceremony, the Chief Justice acknowledged the role of IT Affairs Committee headed by Justice Mushir Alam, Senior Puisne Judge Supreme Court, Islamabad to digitalize Supreme Court.

He said that the facility would improve dispensation of justice to provide speedy justice to the public at large.

The desk would provide the services including allocation of diary number, Real time verification of CNIC or thumb impression of litigants/Advocate-on-Record (AOR) by NADRA, generating and printing of e-affidavit.

At the first instance, the system had been installed at Principal Seat, Islamabad that would be replicated at branch registries also.

Earlier, Justice Mushir Alam, Senior Puisne Judge, Supreme Court and Incharge IT Affairs Committee gave an overview of the steps being taken to digitalize Supreme Court to keep pace with the other countries of the world. He said that this facility would discourage frivolous litigation.

