SC Establishes Reforms Implementation Unit

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has hired a team of sectoral specialists from the open market to drive institutional reforms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The Supreme Court of Pakistan has hired a team of sectoral specialists from the open market to drive institutional reforms.

The Unit, called “ Reforms Implementation Support Unit (RISU), will track reforms strategic initiatives and monitor progress of teams and institutions tasked by the Reform Core Group on behalf of the Chief justice of Pakistan.

The newly engaged professionals include experts in Information Technology, Change Management and Communication, and Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E). Their collective mandate is to introduce cutting-edge, technology-driven solutions, enhance stakeholder engagement, and implement transparent monitoring mechanisms aligned with global best practices.

The team will play a vital role in translating the Chief Justice’s reform agenda into action—leading digital transformation, strengthening communication with citizens, and establishing data-driven systems to track progress and improve institutional performance in line with the principles of accessibility, efficiency, and transparency.

Working under the supervision of the Supreme Court’s designated oversight team, and in collaboration with federal, provincial, and regional stakeholders, these professionals will contribute to long-term strategic planning and responsive reform implementation.

Moreover, the Chief Justice of Pakistan as Chairman National Judicial (Policy Making) Committee has reconstituted National Judicial Automation Committee (NJAC) under the Chairmanship of Mr. Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and comprising Mr. Justice Shahid Waheed, Mr. Justice Ali Baqir Najafi, Judge In-charge IT activities of the Federal Shariat Court and all the High Courts, Co-opted Member(s) - MTB / Provincial IT Boards, Director(s) IT Supreme Court and the High Courts, Experts from any other technical institution. NJAC is tasked with formulating and overseeing a unified digital transformation policy for the justice sector, proposing automation strategies, setting digital goals, mobilizing resources, engaging international partners, and reviewing progress periodically.

This initiative reflects the Supreme Court’s unwavering commitment to modernization, transparency, and citizen-focused service, marking a pivotal step toward a digitally empowered, inclusive, and accountable justice system in Pakistan.

