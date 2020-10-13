UrduPoint.com
SC Expresses Annoyance Over Appeal Against Deceased Postal Department Employee

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed annoyance over appeal against deceased postal department employee Muhammad Shireen.

A three-member bench of the court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the Chief Justice said that Muhammad Shireen passed away 27 years ago.

He asked how could an appeal be filed against a person who has died? He asked the counsel that the department should had to consider before filing the appeal.

The court dismissed the departmental appeal against Muhammad Shireen.

Muhammad Shireen was fired over continuous absence from duty at the DI Khan Post Office.

The department had filed an appeal to withhold Muhammad Shireen's pension and other benefits.

