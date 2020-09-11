UrduPoint.com
SC Expresses Annoyance Over Lawyer For Appearing Without Uniform

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 06:07 PM

The Supreme Court on Friday expressed annoyance over lawyer Abdul Hadi Tareen for appearing before the court without uniform

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Friday expressed annoyance over lawyer Abdul Hadi Tareen for appearing before the court without uniform.

The counsel appeared before a two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed in a case filed by Member board Revenue Balochistan Sardar Mustafa Khan.

During course of proceedings, the court grilled lawyer Abdul Hadi Tareen for appearing without a lawyer's dress.

Justice Qazi Amin asked the counsel why did he appeared in court without a uniform? It was the highest court in the country and the lawyers should be in uniform during appearance, he added.

Justice Mushir Alam asked the counsel to appear in uniform next time and said that the court would not hear his case today.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till date in office.

