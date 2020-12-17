SC expresses annoyance over non-recovery of alleged abducted girl

The Supreme Court on Thursday expressed annoyance over capital police for non-recovery of an allegedly abducted 14-year-old girl Rukhsana and non-appearence of Inspector General Police (IGP) Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday expressed annoyance over capital police for non-recovery of an allegedly abducted 14-year-old girl Rukhsana and non-appearence of Inspector General Police (IGP) Islamabad.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Manzoor Ahmed Malik and comprising Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah heard the case filed by accused involved in abduction of two girls from Islamabad.

During the course of proceedings, the court summoned the IG in 15 minutes.

Justice Manzoor Malik asked why IG did not appear before the court.

The Advocate General Islamabad replied that visit of the Minister for Interior was scheduled in Police Lines.

Justice Malik said that if the girl was not recovered, the IG should have appeared in person.

The Advocate General said that DIG Operations was present in the court in the absence of IGP.

Justice Malik said that the court had summoned IGP not the DIG.

After court break, the IGP appeared before the bench and said that the abducted girl could not be recovered.

He said that the police had arrested four persons over information of abducted girl's family.

He said that four suspects were arrested but the girl could not be recovered.

Justice Malik said that accused should not be arrested on the request of abducted girl's family as there could be some vested interest.

He said that the court was calling it an alleged kidnapping.

Justice Malik directed the IGP to form a team headed by DIG and recover the abducted girl.

He said that the court ordered to recover the girl not to arrest the accused. He observed that the Police started the traditional arrest program.

He asked the police to not confuse the court by arresting unknown persons.

He asked the IGP that it would be difficult for him if there was no positive development on the next date of hearing.

Later, the court ordered the IG Islamabad to recover abducted girl Rukhsana and produce her before the court on January 6.