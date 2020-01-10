SC expresses displeasure over unpleasant treatment with passengers at airport

(@FahadShabbir)

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmad while expressing displeasure over unpleasant treatment with passengers at airports remarked country's airports have become a place of deal for all crimes of the world

A 3-member bench of SC presided over by CJP Justice Gulzar Ahmad took up the case pertaining to bad treatment with passengers at airports for hearing on Friday in SC Karachi registry.Court while expressing displeasure over the civil aviation authorities summoned Additional Director General (ADG) Civil Aviation forthwith.CJP observed, "Passengers are lying on the floor at airports and no one cares about them.Chief Justice further observed, "What do civil aviation officials do with them? We know everything; Ask Additional Director General to reach court within 10 minutes".