SC Expresses Dissatisfaction On CDA's Reply Over Tree Cutting In F-9 Park
Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2024 | 10:29 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday issued written order regarding hearing of a suo-motu case against cutting of trees in F-9 Park, Islamabad.
The top court expressed concern over cutting of other trees along with paper mulberry and maintained its stay order till next date.
The court also decided to seek assistance from two former inspector generals of forest department Mehmood Nasir and Ghulam Qadir and served notices.
The court said that Capital Development Authority (CDA) stated that only the trees causing pollen allergy were removed after cutting. It said that as per the commission's report constituted by this court and photograph, other trees have also been cut down in F-9 Park area.
The court said that civic body stated that it had given the contract to a private person for tree cutting. It also noted that the contract was given despite the CDA holding its own 4500 gardener employees.
The court was told that the civic body has no machinery and tools required for the purpose of tree cutting. It said that the answer of the CDA was unsatisfactory and questioned that why not the contract was given only for the cutting of paper mulberry trees. The court heard the case on March 4, regarding the matter.
