SC extends detention order of prime suspect in Daniel Pearl case

The top has asked the Attorney General to check the record whether notice could be issued to federation or not in Daniel Pearl case, and adjourned the hearing till tomorrow (Tuesday).

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 1st, 2021) The Supreme Court on Monday extended detention of Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, the prime suspect in American journalist Daniel pearl case.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Omar Ata Bandial took up the petition and adjourned further hearing till Tuesday (tomorrow).

The top court extended detention order of Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh after Sindh government moved a review petition against the previous order regarding immediate release of the suspect in Daniel Pearl Case.

US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Pakistan foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had first telephonic conversation and they discussed bilateral relations including Daniel Pearl Case.

Mr. Blinken urged Pakistan to ensure justice in Daniel Pearl case.

The Sindh government had moved review petition before the Supreme Court before the telephonic conversation between Antony J. Blinken and Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Last week, the Supreme Court had ordered to release Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh immediately and upheld the decision of Sindh High Court in Daniel Pearl murder case.

During the proceedings on Monday, Sheikh's lawyer said that Sheikh was innocent and those involved in the murder of Daniel Pearl had been released.

“The wrong man was caught under American pressure. Sheikh passed a law degree from the UK. If he hadn't been in jail, he would have been a better lawyer than me,” the counsel of the suspect told the top court.

At this, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah asked: “Tell us, when did detention order of Omar Sheikh end?,”. To which, the counsel said that detention order of Sheikh expired on Dec 1, 2020.

Attorney General for Pakistan also said that federation should also be issued notice.

“There will be serious consequences if decision to release Omar Sheikh is not suspended,” said the AGP.

At this, Justice Shah while addressing AGP observed that he was not a party in the case.

“We have fixed this case to hear Sheikh’s lawyer,” Justice Shah observed.

During the proceedings, Justice Bandial questioned as to why a citizen was detained.

The court directed the attorney-general for a record of the order sheet to review whether or not to issue a notice to federation. The AGP told the court that no notice had been issued to the federation in the case.

The court will resume hearing of the case by tomorrow.