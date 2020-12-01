SC extends interim bail of five accused allegedly involved in corruption

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended interim bail to five accused including Roshan Ali Kanasro allegedly accused in corruption in tourism department.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the bail plea filed by five accused including Roashan Ali, Altaf Hussain Memon, Ghulam Murtaza Daudpoto, Mujammad Azam and Abdul Majeed Soomro regarding allegation of corruption and corrupt practices in Sindh Tourism Development Corporation.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Nisar Mujahid counsel for Abdul Majeed said that the counsel for accused Altaf Memon's corona virus test was positive.

He pleaded the court to grant time for preparation of the case as he could not prepare case due to corona virus. He pleaded the court to grant him adequate time till his full recovery.

He said that five accused were on interim bail and pleaded the court to grant interim bail to accused Dr. Abdul Fateh.

The court granted interim bail to accused Dr Abdul Fateh.

The court also extended the interim bails of other accused and adjourned hearing of the case till date in office.