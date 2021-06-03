SC extends pre-arrest bail plea of a NAB accused

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday extended the pre-arrest bail plea of Anees Zakariya, a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) accused for taking refunds on fake invoices.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the bail plea filed by Anis Zakaria accused of taking refund on fake invoices. The petitioner was sole proprietor of M/s Al-Ubaid Enterprises and he availed illegal sales tax refund on fake invoices which caused huge loss of Government exchequer.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Shahab Sarki counsel for the accused said that his client got pay orders amounting Rs 25 million. He said that the accused also submitted a plea bargain application before the NAB.

Justice Bandial asked what NAB decided on the plea bargain application.

The Additional Prosecutor General NAB replied that the plea bargain application was not in accordance with the law.

The accused wanted to bargain by paying Rs 25 million and the actual amount was many times more.

Justice Bandial observed that the NAB should treat businessmen differently from other suspects. The court had stated at the last hearing that the plea bargain application would be filed, he added. He said that the NAB should have decided the case even if it rejected the application after review.

Justice Bandial said that the NAB only wanted to punish the accused. The NAB wanted punishments without evidence and verdicts and it was not right to punish someone like this, he added. He said that the NAB should consider the sensitivity of the matter.

The court gave the accused till July 7 to deposit another Rs 25 million.

The court extended the pre-arrest bail of the accused and failure to pay would result in termination of the bail order.

Later, hearing of the case case was adjourned till after summer vacation.