SC fixes appeal against re-election in constituency of Qaim Suri for hearing on Feb 25

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd February, 2020) Plea filed against order of re-elections in the constituency of deputy speaker Qasim Suri has been fixed for hearing.A three member bench presided over by Justice Umar Atta Bandial will take up the case for hearing on Feb 25.

Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Yahya Afridi have been included in the other members of the bench.Previous hearing was adjourned without any proceeding.Election tribunal had declared the election of Qaim Suri set aside upon the plea of Lashkari Raisani.Qasim Suri had approach the SC against the decision of election tribunal of declaring election in his constituency nullified.Now plea has been fixed for hearing on Feb 25.