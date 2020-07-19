UrduPoint.com
SC Fixes Appeal For Hearing Against Inappropriate Slogans In Women March

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 03:40 PM

SC fixes appeal for hearing against inappropriate slogans in Women March

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court has fixed for hearing a petition filed by Organisation for Peace, Justice and education regarding banning vulgar slogans raised and play cards displayed during march for Women Rights.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial would hear the appeal in his chamber against objections of the Registrar Office on Thursday (July 23).

