ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Friday fixed the appeal for hearing seeking imposition ofban on export of vegetables andfruits on July 16.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial would hear the appeal ofZulfiqar Ahmed Bhutta, Advocate SupremeCourt of Pakistan v. Federation of Pakistanthrough Secretary Establishment Divisionin-chamber against the objections of the Registrar Office.

Justice Bandial would also hear in-chamber the appeal ofSupreme Court Bar Association through itsPresident v.

Pakistan through SecretaryMinistry of Parlimentary Affairs & other regarding refusal of administration of oath to the newly appointed members bythe Chief ElectionCommissioner of Pakistan.

He would also hear appeal regarding increase in theinterest rates on returns onshort-term investment blatant violation of the FiscalResponsibility and DebtLimitation Act, 2005.

On Monday (July 13), Justice Mushir Alam would hear in-chamber appeal regarding setting aside ofNational Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance,2019.