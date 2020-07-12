ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Friday fixed the appeal for hearing seeking imposition of ban on export of vegetables and fruits on July 16.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial would hear the appeal of Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhutta, Advocate Supreme Court of Pakistan v. Federation of Pakistan through Secretary Establishment Division in-chamber against the objections of the Registrar Office.

Justice Bandial would also hear in-chamber the appeal of Supreme Court Bar Association through its President v.

Pakistan through Secretary Ministry of Parlimentary Affairs & other regarding refusal of administration of oath to the newly appointed members by the Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan.

He would also hear appeal regarding increase in the interest rates on returns on short-term investment blatant violation of the Fiscal Responsibility and Debt Limitation Act, 2005.

On Monday (July 13), Justice Mushir Alam would hear in-chamber appeal regarding setting aside of National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019.