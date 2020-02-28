UrduPoint.com
SC Fixes CEO PIA Appointment Case For Hearing

Fri 28th February 2020 | 11:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Friday fixed the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Arshad Mahmood's appointment case for hearing on March 3.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed would hear the case.

The court also issued notices to the Attorney General for Pakistan and other respondents.

