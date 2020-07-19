SC fixes for hear PTI petition against Sindh Local Government Act

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court has fixed for hearing the petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against the Sindh Local Government Act.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial would hear the appeal against the objections of the Registrar's Office on July 20.

The Registrar's Office has issued notice to PTI lawyer Ali Zafar on appeal against the objections. The PTI has challenged sections 74 and 75 of the Sindh Local Government Act.

The Registrar's Office returned the petition with objections. The PTI had filed an appeal against the objections, which had been fixed for hearing.