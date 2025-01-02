Open Menu

SC Fixes Imran Khan’s Plea Against Rigging In General Elections For Hearing On Jan 7

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 02, 2025 | 06:50 PM

SC fixes Imran Khan’s plea against rigging in general elections for hearing on Jan 7

Imran Khan had challenged rigging in general election before Supreme Court constitutional bench

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 2nd, 2025) The Supreme Court (SC) constitutional bench on Thursday fixed hearing of PTI founder Imran Khan’s plea against alleged rigging in the general elections 2024.

A SC seven-member constitutional bench would hear the case on January 7, 2025.

Imran Khan had filed the petition through his counsel Sher Afzal Marwat against the alleged rigging in the general elections of 2024.

The constitutional bench also scheduled the hearing of the case regarding review of former Punjab Assembly deputy speaker’s ruling.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz had moved the petition and hearing would take place on January 9, 2025.

The petition against the discretionary powers of high court chief justices has also been scheduled for hearing while the constitutional bench set to hear the case on January 10.

The bench also scheduled the missing persons’ case for hearing on January 8, 2025.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Supreme Court Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Punjab January Court Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

SC fixes Imran Khan’s plea against rigging in ge ..

SC fixes Imran Khan’s plea against rigging in general elections for hearing on ..

2 minutes ago
 UAE President issues Emiri Decree appointing Comma ..

UAE President issues Emiri Decree appointing Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Pol ..

6 minutes ago
 PITB Conducts e-Procurement Training for Directora ..

PITB Conducts e-Procurement Training for Directorate General Monitoring & Evalua ..

28 minutes ago
 FO expresses serious concerns over Indian extra te ..

FO expresses serious concerns over Indian extra territorial, extra judicial kill ..

35 minutes ago
 UAE, Switzerland explore parliamentary cooperation

UAE, Switzerland explore parliamentary cooperation

52 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Chairman of Saudi German Heal ..

Ajman Ruler receives Chairman of Saudi German Health Group

52 minutes ago
Indian Coach Gautam Gambhir drops Rohit Sharma fro ..

Indian Coach Gautam Gambhir drops Rohit Sharma from Test team captaincy

55 minutes ago
 Emirates College for Advanced Education enhances e ..

Emirates College for Advanced Education enhances efforts to empower educators sh ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai real estate sets all-time record in 2024

Dubai real estate sets all-time record in 2024

1 hour ago
 Talks between govt, PTI start today in Islamabad

Talks between govt, PTI start today in Islamabad

1 hour ago
 PSX witnesses continued upward trend as 100 Index ..

PSX witnesses continued upward trend as 100 Index reaches new all-time high

2 hours ago
 Sentence given to Khalid Khurshid shows interferen ..

Sentence given to Khalid Khurshid shows interference in courts: Faisal Chaudhary

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan