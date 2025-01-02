SC Fixes Imran Khan’s Plea Against Rigging In General Elections For Hearing On Jan 7
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 02, 2025 | 06:50 PM
Imran Khan had challenged rigging in general election before Supreme Court constitutional bench
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 2nd, 2025) The Supreme Court (SC) constitutional bench on Thursday fixed hearing of PTI founder Imran Khan’s plea against alleged rigging in the general elections 2024.
A SC seven-member constitutional bench would hear the case on January 7, 2025.
Imran Khan had filed the petition through his counsel Sher Afzal Marwat against the alleged rigging in the general elections of 2024.
The constitutional bench also scheduled the hearing of the case regarding review of former Punjab Assembly deputy speaker’s ruling.
Former Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz had moved the petition and hearing would take place on January 9, 2025.
The petition against the discretionary powers of high court chief justices has also been scheduled for hearing while the constitutional bench set to hear the case on January 10.
The bench also scheduled the missing persons’ case for hearing on January 8, 2025.
