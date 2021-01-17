UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SC Fixes NAB's Appeal Cancellation Of Bail Granted To Speaker Sindh Assembly

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 02:50 PM

SC fixes NAB's appeal cancellation of bail granted to Speaker Sindh Assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court has fixed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) appeal seeking cancellation of bail granted to Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani in assets beyond means case on Thursday (January 22).

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar would hear the case filed by NAB. The NAB had alleged that accused Agha Siraj Durrani had accumulated assets worth Rs 1.6 billion along with other co-accused who were his family members.

The court has issued notices to the Prosecutor General NAB and other parties.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Supreme Court National Accountability Bureau Sajjad Ali January Family Billion Court

Recent Stories

EGA finishes year with highest-ever rate of Emirat ..

2 hours ago

China reports 109 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Investcorp acquires SaaS based e-commerce solution ..

3 hours ago

Death toll from Indonesia earthquake rises to 56

3 hours ago

Over 61,000 new coronavirus cases in Brazil

3 hours ago

Global coronavirus cases cross 93.86 million

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.