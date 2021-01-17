UrduPoint.com
SC Fixes Post-arrest Bail Plea Of Hamza Shahbaz On January 22

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 01:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) has fixed for hearing post-arrest bail pleas of PML-N leader and Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz, Fazal Dad Abbasi and Muhammad Shoaib Qamar on January 22 (Friday).

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Yahya Afridi would hear the bail pleas.

According to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Fazal Dad Abbasi and Muhammad Shoaib Qamar allegedly aided, abetted and facilitated their co-accused including Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz Sharif etc by way of providing channel/services for laundering money by arranging false and fictitious entries of foreign remittances sent by various individuals to accused Hamza Shahbaz Shahirf, Suleman Shahbaz Sharif.

