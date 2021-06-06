ISLAMABAD, Jun 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday will take up the petition of sacked judge of Islamabad High Court Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui challenging the notification of the President terminating his service.

A five-member larger bench headed by Justice Umer Ata Bandial and comprising of Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah will hear the petition on Monday.

Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui had filed an application in the Supreme Court on April 28, requesting for fixing his case at the earliest, as he was going to retire on June 30.

Shoukat Aziz Siddiqui had challenged before the apex court the decision of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), recommending his removal from his post for misconduct as well as a notification of the government issued on Oct 11, 2018, terminating his service.

The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) had recommended the removal of Islamabad High Court judge, Justice Shaukat Siddiqui from his office for leveling serious allegations against state institutions, including the judiciary and the premier state intelligence agency, during a speech at the District Bar Association, Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile President Arif Alvi on Oct 11, 2018, had terminated Justice Shaukat Siddiqui after the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) found him guilty of misconduct.